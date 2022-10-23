site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-john-cominsky-returning-to-action | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' John Cominsky: Returning to action
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cominsky (wrist) is active Sunday against the Cowboys.
Cominsky underwent surgery on his hand at the end of September, but he'll suit up for the first time since Week 2 when he suffered the injury. His return should be a boost to the Lions' pass rush.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read