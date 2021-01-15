Penisini recorded 35 tackles and one sack over 16 games in 2020.
For a Lions defense that was among the worst in the league in 2020, Penisini was a pleasant surprise as a sixth-round rookie who seemed to improve as the year went on -- particularly when Detroit needed to replace Danny Shelton down the stretch. With Shelton now set to become an unrestricted free agent, Penisini not only seems like a lock to stick around in 2021, but it's possible he could angle for a key early-down role depending on what improvements Detroit makes to its defensive line this offseason.