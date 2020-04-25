Lions' John Penisini: Goes to Detroit in sixth

The Lions selected Penisini in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 197th overall.

Penisini is yet another Utah defender to get drafted, joining Bradlee Anae among Utes to go on Day 3. A defensive tackle, Penisini can generate a pass rush up the middle, having racked up 7.0 sacks in each of the last two seasons. He's 6-foot-1 and 318 pounds and will be sturdy against the run even if his athletic traits prevent him from carrying the pass rush success from college to the next level.