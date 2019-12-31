Play

Duhart signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Monday.

Duhart was a recent addition to the Lions' practice squad Dec. 11 and offers value for the team on both offense and special teams. The 23-year-old has yet to see game action in the NFL in his career.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories