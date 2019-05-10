Lions' Jon Duhart: Lands with Lions

Duhart signed a contract with the Lions on Friday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Duhart is coming off a stellar senior season at Old Dominion where he hauled in 74 catches for 1,045 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll be one of a handful of wideouts fighting for a roster spot on a Lions team that doesn't boast much quality depth at the position.

