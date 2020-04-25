Lions' Jonah Jackson: Detroit's third-round selection

The Lions selected Jackson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 75th overall.

Jackson (6-foot-3, 306) started for Ohio State last year after transferring from Rutgers. He offers some reach (33.5-inch arms) and speed (5.23-second 40) from the guard position, but he probably doesn't carry the pedigree everyone is accustomed to from Day 2 Ohio State prospects. Still, Jackson should push for snaps at guard early on.