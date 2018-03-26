Freeny signed a contract with the Lions on Monday, Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit reports.

Freeny is a seven-year veteran who finished the 2017 campaign with New Orleans after logging separate stints in Baltimore and New England. Now in Detroit, Freeny will reunite with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who periodically coached Freeny for parts of the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons when Patricia was the defensive coordinator of the Patriots. In 18 totals games under Particia, Freeny accumulated 60 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles.