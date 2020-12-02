Williams rushed once for five yards and secured four of four targets for 21 yards during Thursday's 41-25 loss to Houston.

Williams hadn't seen an offensive snap all season before logging 21 for Detroit during Thursday's game, which was one less snap than starter Adrian Peterson but half of what Kerryon Johnson (39 snaps) saw. While all of these guys probably would've seen less playing time had D'Andre Swift (concussion) been available, it is notable that it was Williams on the field when Detroit was in hurry-up mode in the second half. Given the committee approach Detroit has been taking to the backfield, it wouldn't be a complete surprise if Williams saw another handful of snaps in Week 13 against Chicago, should Swift remain sidelined.