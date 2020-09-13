Williams is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Williams was promoted to the Lions' active roster Saturday, but he will not immediately suit up for the team. He slots in sixth in the depth chart, so it's unlikely he will play a key role in the Lions' offense anytime soon.
