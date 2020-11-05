Williams has cleared the COVID-19 protocols and is on the Lions' 53-man roster, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Williams signed with the team last Friday and is now officially a member of the active roster. The Lions cut Bo Scarbrough to clear up a roster spot. Williams enjoyed a moment of glory with the Colts last season when he produced back-to-back, 100-yard rushing performances, but he quickly fell back to earth and ended up playing just two offensive snaps over the final four games. He'll serve as depth in this backfield that's already divvying up touches to rookie D'Andre Swift, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson.