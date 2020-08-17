Williams inked a contract with the Lions on Monday.
The 26-year-old failed to earn another contract with the Colts heading into 2020 after he rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown on 49 carries this past season. The Lions have drafted running backs in the second round in the past two drafts in Kerryon Johnson (2018) and D'Andre Swift (2020), so it's unlikely that Williams will see any meaningful time in 2020 with the team barring injuries.
