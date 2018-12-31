Lions' Jonathan Wynn: Agrees to contract with Detroit
Wynn signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Monday.
Wynn is a developmental prospect who recorded a sack in the preseason with the Vikings last summer. The second-year Vanderbilt product could possibly see time at defensive end for Detroit, but the Lions' relatively high reliance on only three down lineman under Matt Patricia in 2018 suggests the 256-pound Wynn will need to make the cut at linebacker instead.
