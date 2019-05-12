Smallwood signed a contract with the Lions on Friday.

Smallwood spent time on the Chiefs' practice squad last season, but was released and found his way to San Francisco's practice squad Dec. 31. The Oklahoma product was released April 29 and heads to Detroit a little less than two weeks later. Smallwood caught 18 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown over 21 games with the Sooners.

