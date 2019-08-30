Lions' Josh Johnson: Two touchdowns in preseason finale
Johnson completed nine of 15 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns. He added four carries for 17 yards and one rushing touchdown.
With David Fales out of the picture, Johnson split playing time with Tom Savage, who completed five of nine passes for 33 yards. While Johnson was considerably more productive Thursday, a healthy Savage was considered a shoo-in for the No. 2 role earlier this preseason and it's not certain the Lions will carry three quarterbacks on the active roster.
