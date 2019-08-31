Johnson survived roster cuts and will be the Lions' backup quarterback in 2019, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Johnson was battling with Tom Savage for the No. 2 quarterback slot behind Matt Stafford. Johnson was out of the NFL for four years before joining the Redskins last year and seeing a couple spot starts. He provides the Lions with a veteran option should Stafford miss any time with injury.

