Head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Paschal's (undisclosed) return "could be a little later than we hoped" after Paschal was previously aiming to return in early September, Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News reports.

Paschal looks unlikely to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Packers on Sept. 7. Depending on the projected length of his absence, Paschal could be a candidate to begin the season on IR or the PUP list. He's currently on the active/non-football injury list.