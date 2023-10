Paschal (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old was placed on injured reserve after Detroit's Week 1 win over Kansas City, and he was able to return to limited participation in practice Friday. His 21-day window to be activated to the Lions' active roster has opened, but he won't be able to suit up for this Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.