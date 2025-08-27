Lions' Josh Paschal: Lands on NFI list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paschal was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday.
Paschal will now miss at least four games, meaning his first chance to return is Week 5 versus the Bengals. It's still unclear what the 2022 second-round pick is dealing with, but the Lions are prepared to ride the wave until he returns. They signed Marcus Davenport and re-signed Al-Quadin Muhammad to serve at defensive end opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Paschal will need to earn his starting role once he returns.
