Paschal (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington.

Paschal's 21-day practice window to be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list opened Wednesday. He logged a trio of limited practices during Week 10 prep, but he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to be activated off the NFI list ahead of Sunday's road contest, so Week 11 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16 is his next opportunity to make his 2025 debut. Paschal is in the final stages of his recovery from a lingering back injury from the offseason.