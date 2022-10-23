site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday.
Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
