Paschal (undisclosed) remains without a clear timetable for return, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.

Paschal has yet to play this season and remains on the reserve/non-football injury list. It's still unclear what injury he's dealing with, but Paschal is eligible to return to practice at any moment. The 25-year-old defensive end appeared in 14 regular-season games last season, making 10 starts, and recorded 21 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks.