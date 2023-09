Paschal (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Paschal missed Friday's practice with a knee injury and he's since been ruled out for Sunday's contest. The 23-year-old recorded three total tackles and one tackle for loss during Detroit's Week 1 victory over Kansas City. Paschal's role as a rotational edge rusher will most likely be filled by Levi Onwuzurike against Seattle.