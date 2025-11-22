Paschal (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Paschal continues to work from a back injury that caused him to start the regular season on the NFI list. His 21-day window to return opened Nov. 5, so he'll have to be activated from the NFI list ahead of Thursday's game against the Packers, otherwise he would be forced to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.