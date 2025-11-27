Paschal (back) wasn't activated off the NFI list before the expiration of his 21-day practice window and is therefore ineligible to play for the remainder of this season, Christian Booher of SI.com reports.

Paschal was placed on the non-football injury list in August due to a back injury. He was designated to return Nov. 5, thus opening his 21-day window for activation. It appeared Paschal could be on the verge of returning when he was deemed a full participant in Monday's practice walkthrough, but he was labeled as DNP both Tuesday and Wednesday, and Detroit ultimately decided that he's not far enough in his recovery to suit up this season. Paschal's future with the team is very murky, as he's in the final year of his rookie contract.