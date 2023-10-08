Reynolds (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

After a week in which he logged a pair of capped practices due to a groin injury, Reynolds will be available to the Lions offense Sunday and may even serve as the top target for quarterback Jared Goff with Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) sidelined. Reynolds is welcoming second-year pro Jameson Williams to the lineup for the first time this season after the latter served a four-game gambling suspension. Having said that, Williams is slated to have a limited role off the bat, so Reynolds should have easy access to targets while working with TE Sam LaPorta and WRs Kalif Raymond and Marvin Jones.