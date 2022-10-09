Reynolds (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at New England.
For a second consecutive contest, Reynolds will play through an ankle issue after managing a pair of limited practices. He'll welcome back Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) for the first time since Week 3, while running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle) again are sitting out. Reynolds thus is set to serve as the Lions' No. 2 WR, and if St. Brown is at all inhibited, the former may be in line for a significant workload following a combined 13-177-1 line on 18 targets the last two outings.