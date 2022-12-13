Reynolds caught three of six targets for 51 yards with one touchdown during Sunday's 34-23 win over the Vikings.

After seeing nearly 80 percent of the offensive snaps last week against the Jaguars, Reynolds dipped to 60 percent Sunday in Jameson Williams' second career game. However, Reynolds still managed to put up a solid stat line against a Vikings defense he dusted for 96 yards on six receptions back in Week 3, which bodes well for his ability to maintain the No. 3 receiving role over Williams down the stretch. Up next is a tough matchup on the road against the Jets.