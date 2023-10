Reynolds (groin) was limited at Thursday's practice.

For the second time in three weeks, Reynolds is operating with a cap on his practice reps due to a groin injury. In Week 3, he was able to log all activity in the final session before going down as questionable, so that may be his fate this time around, too. Reynolds has earned between 69 and 80 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the Lions' four games this season en route to 12 catches (on 19 targets) for 215 yards and two touchdowns.