Reynolds (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Dallas.
Prior to the Lions' Week 6 bye, Reynolds gutted out a sprained ankle for two games, combining for 18 targets during that stretch. Now tending to a knee issue post-respite, he managed just one limited practice Friday, but it was enough to gain clearance for game action. He thus will work behind the team's top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, but Reynolds won't have to contend with DJ Chark (ankle, IR) for looks, meaning he again should be a regular option for quarterback Jared Goff.