Reynolds caught three of six targets for 69 yards during Thursday's win over the Packers.

Reynolds again logged the majority of offensive snaps and saw another six targets for the third time in four weeks. Oddly coming off zero-target showing in Week 3, it was encouraging for his fantasy investors to see Reynolds back in the box score even if it remains a concern that he can completely disappear from a game. With Marvin Jones ineffective at this stage of his career and the diminutive Kalif Raymond largely a clear-out runner, Reynolds should be good for a handful of targets every week as the next-best wideout after Amon-Ra St. Brown.