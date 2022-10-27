Reynolds (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
This follows a DNP on Wednesday, so Reynolds is making some progress through the knee injury that's impacting him for a second week in a row. While he was able to play through the issue and earn 79 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday at Dallas, he was target just twice en route to one eight-yard catch. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Reynolds goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins. With Amon-Ra St. Brown logging back-to-back limited sessions this week as he makes his way through the concussion protocol, there's a chance an active Reynolds is the Lions' No. 1 wide receiver Sunday.