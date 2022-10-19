Reynolds (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday but was able to do side work, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reynolds played through an ankle sprain the last two games before Detroit's Week 6 bye and caught 13 of 18 targets for 173 yards and a TD. In fact, he had 269 yards and 28 targets in the final three games before the bye, seeing extra work on a sprained ankle because fellow Lions wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark suffered more serious ankle injuries. St. Brown returned to a limited role Week 5 and now is practicing after the Week 7 bye, but the Lions are still banged up at the position with both Chark and Reynolds held out of practice Wednesday. They also get a tough matchup this week, heading to Dallas to face a Cowboys defense that ranks third in points allowed and eighth in yardage.