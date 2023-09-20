Reynolds was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Reynolds showed no sign of injury during Sunday's loss to Seattle, scoring a pair of touchdowns and playing 80 percent of snaps on offense. With 13 targets, 146 yards and the two TDs through two weeks, Reynolds has emerged as Detroit's top perimeter threat ahead of 33-year-old Marvin Jones. The Lions would use Kalif Raymond more in the event of Reynolds suffering a setback with his groin prior to Sunday's home game against Atlanta.