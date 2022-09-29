Reynolds (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Though Reynolds and tight end T.J. Hockenson (foot) returned to the practice field in some capacity Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, the Lions could still be without multiple key options in the passing game Sunday against the Seahawks. All of Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), DJ Chark (ankle) and D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) sat out Thursday's session, leaving their respective statuses in greater question than those of Reynolds or Hockenson. Assuming he can move past his own injury concern, Reynolds could find himself in prime position to build on the 6-96-0 receiving line on 10 targets that he turned in during Detroit's Week 3 loss to Minnesota.