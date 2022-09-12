Reynolds caught one of three targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Eagles.

Reynolds clearly worked as the third option at wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark, but he finished fifth in targets behind those top two receivers plus D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson. With only so many passes to go around in any given week, Reynolds' workload will likely remain limited as long as everyone stays healthy. The looming return of Jameson Williams (knee) will only make things harder for him.