Reynolds (ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions listed him as a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading the wideout to full on Friday. Reynolds played 86 and 78 percent of snaps in the team's first two playoff games, catching seven of 10 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in wins over the Rams and Buccaneers. He's gotten a bit more playing time than Jameson Williams, who has six playoff targets on snap shares of 70 and 58 percent.