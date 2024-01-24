Reynolds was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a rib injury.

Reynolds previously tended to groin and back issues this season, but he's suited up for all 19 games, including playoffs. His snap share has wavered at times along the way, but he's surpassed 60 percent in five consecutive contests, a span in which he put together a 14-180-1 line on 23 targets. The modest output comes as no surprise in a Detroit passing game that revolves around WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and TE Sam LaPorta (knee), and a new health concern now is impacting Reynolds ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game in San Francisco.