Reynolds (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas.
Reynolds returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, after missing the first two official sessions coming out of a bye week. He's been dealing with the same injury since Week 3 and nonetheless has three consecutive performances of more than 80 receiving yards, but the lack of practice time this week means fantasy managers shouldn't assume anything ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. While the matchup and lingering ankle injury are far from ideal, Reynolds should be the team's top perimeter threat if he plays, with fellow wideout DJ Chark (ankle) set to miss a third straight game.