Reynolds caught one of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's win over the Saints.

Right when it looked like Reynolds was losing grip of the No. 2 role, he comes with his highest snap share since Week 8. However, it may not matter who holds down this role given how the passing game is flowing through Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta. It will be hard to trust any other Lions receiver entering a Week 14 matchup with Chicago.