Reynolds (back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

He's played through injuries -- first his ankle, then his knee -- since late September without missing a game, but it appears this new issue with his back will keep Reynolds sidelined for the first time. Jared Goff is left with an inexperienced group of pass catchers, likely relying on Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy to flank standout slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.