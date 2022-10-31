Reynolds caught two of six targets for 14 yards during Sunday's loss to Miami.

Reynolds had a quiet day that could have been much more productive had he not dropped a surefire touchdown at the end of the first half or been able to secure a difficult catch for another potential touchdown at the end of the second half. However, with DJ Chark (ankle) and Jameson Williams (knee) still sidelined, the opportunities should continue to be there for Reynolds in future weeks. The Texas A&M product will look to get back on track in Week 9 against Green Bay.