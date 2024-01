Reynolds caught one of two passes for 13 yards during Saturday's 20-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Logging 68 percent of the offensive snaps, Reynolds saw his highest snap share in weeks on a day that the Lions heavily utilized three-receiver formations. With Jameson Williams (ankle), who logged 64 percent of the snaps, tending to a minor injury, Reynolds could return to being the clear No. 2 option at wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown during the regular-season finale Sunday against Minnesota.