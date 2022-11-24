Reynolds (back) is expected to play Thursday against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reynolds was listed as a limited participant on two of the Lions' practice reports this week, but he should be able to play through his back injury during the Lions' Thanksgiving Day matchup. Reynolds, Kalif Raymond and DJ Chark should serve as Detroit's secondary receivers behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.
