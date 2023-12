Reynolds secured three of four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Bears.

Reynolds' trip to the end zone Sunday was the only touchdown scored through the air by the Lions in the contest. The veteran wideout was played 36 of Detroit's 65 offensive snaps, behind just Amon-Ra St. Brown (57) and Jameson Williams (38). Reynolds will look to carry some momentum from this solid performance into a Week 15 matchup against the Broncos.