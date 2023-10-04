Reynolds was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a groin injury.

Reynolds also tended to a groin issue during Week 3 prep that left him questionable to play after following an LP/LP/FP practice regimen. He appears to be operating under a similar plan this week, but he'll have two more sessions to prove his health before the Lions potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers. Through four games this season, Reynolds has hauled in 12 of 19 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns.