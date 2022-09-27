Reynolds was tending to a minor ankle injury in the aftermath of Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reynolds briefly checked out of Sunday's contest on account of the injury, but he was able to return and finished the game with six receptions for 96 yards on 10 targets. Top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown also picked up an ankle injury, but neither he nor Reynolds are believed to be dealing with anything significant. Even so, the statuses of both Reynolds and St. Brown for the Lions' Week 4 game against the Seahawks won't be known until the team's training and coaching staffs get a chance to evaluate the receivers during practices Wednesday through Friday. Detroit signed another wideout in Josh Johnson to its practice squad Tuesday, which will give the team some extra coverage at the position if one of Reynolds or St. Brown can't play Week 4.