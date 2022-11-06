Reynolds (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Reynolds has dealt with ankle and knee injuries so far this season, but neither of them impacted his snap count on game day, as he ranged between 72 and 91 percent of the offensive plays in the Lions' first seven contests. Now with a back issue in tow, he managed just one limited session during Week 9 prep and won't be available to the offense Sunday. Detroit instead will turn to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy, Stanley Berryhill and Brandon Zylstra at wide receiver.