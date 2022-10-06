Reynolds (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Reynolds is one of four receivers on Detroit's Week 5 injury report, but he at least appears to be in a better spot on the health front than Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot), who were both non-participants in practice for the second day in a row. Unless St. Brown takes a step forward in his practice activity Friday to improve his chances of putting an end to a one-game absence Sunday at New England, Reynolds could be one of the top candidates to absorb the No. 1 wideout's vacated target volume. Reynolds will first have to move past his own ankle concern, but while St. Brown was out for last week's 48-45 shootout loss to the Seahawks, Reynolds drew eight targets and turned those looks into seven receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.