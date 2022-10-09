Reynolds (ankle), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reynolds played through the same ankle injury in Week 4, when he finished with seven receptions for 81 yards and a score against Seattle. DJ Chark is set to miss another week, while Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is considered a true game-time decision, so if Reynolds is indeed available, he figures to garner another hefty workload. However, despite the optimism, fantasy managers should still confirm his status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff before locking him into lineups.