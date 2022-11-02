Reynolds was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury.
Previously, Reynolds tended to ankle and knee issues this season, but neither health concern kept him from being able to play, as exemplified by him logging between 72 and 91 percent of the offensive snaps in the Lions' seven games to date. Even though he's now contending with a back injury, he still was able to mix into drills to kick off Week 9 prep, but his status nonetheless should be monitored ahead of Sunday's contest against the Packers.